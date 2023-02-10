- GENERAL NEWS
Snow Falls in Tokyo
13:16 JST, February 10, 2023
It snowed in many places in the Kanto region on Friday morning, including central Tokyo. The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned of a possible impact on traffic.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
