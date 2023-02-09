  • GENERAL NEWS

Survivors Seek Warmth at Shelters in Earthquake-hit Turkey

Hiroto Sekiguchi/The Yomiuri Shimbun

By Hiroto Sekiguchi / Yomiuri Shimbun Photographer

15:43 JST, February 9, 2023

ADANA, Turkey － People with children huddle together to keep warm at an evacuation shelter set up in a market in the southern Turkish city of Adana, which experienced severe damage in the earthquake.

Many people’s homes were damaged, and they are crowding into shelters in search of drinking water, food and other relief supplies.

Related

Recommend

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING