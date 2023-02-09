- GENERAL NEWS
Survivors Seek Warmth at Shelters in Earthquake-hit Turkey
15:43 JST, February 9, 2023
ADANA, Turkey － People with children huddle together to keep warm at an evacuation shelter set up in a market in the southern Turkish city of Adana, which experienced severe damage in the earthquake.
Many people’s homes were damaged, and they are crowding into shelters in search of drinking water, food and other relief supplies.
