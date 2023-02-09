Flower Show Opens in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Japan Grand Prix International Orchid and Flower Show opened Wednesday in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo.

The weather outside might still be chilly, but an early spring atmosphere can be found in Tokyo at the Japan Grand Prix International Orchid and Flower Show.

Opened Wednesday at Tokyo Dome City’s Prism Hall in Bunkyo Ward, the show displays orchids from all over the nation.

Among the displays was a valley of orchids in which 4-meter-high walls are covered with flowers on both sides. There were also floral works created by former prizewinners.

“Each flower shows its own colors and gives me vitality,” said Yasunori Iwane, 85, of Suginami Ward, Tokyo.

Sponsored by The Yomiuri Shimbun, NHK and others, the show runs through Tuesday.