Heavy Snow Expected in Tokyo and Wider Region on Friday

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo.

The Meteorological Agency has said heavy snow is expected in the Kanto-Koshin region on Friday, particularly around mountainous areas, due to a developing low pressure system passing through the south of Japan.

According to the forecast, snow is expected to start falling across a wide area in the region on Friday morning before changing to rain in the afternoon in coastal areas. However, snow will continue to fall in and around the mountains until Saturday. It is feared the snow will cover the flat areas in the region, including the Tokyo metropolitan area. The agency is calling for people to be alert to snowfall disrupting traffic and public transport.