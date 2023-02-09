- GENERAL NEWS
Turkish Ambassador Thanks Japan for Quake-relief Assistance, Calls for Further Support
13:23 JST, February 9, 2023
Turkish Ambassador to Japan Korkut Gungen on Wednesday spoke of the devastation in Turkey following Monday’s magnitude 7.8 earthquake and called for further support.
Speaking at the Turkish Embassy in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, the ambassador thanked Japan for sending a disaster-relief rescue team to his country and called for further assistance as cold winter weather compounds difficulties on the ground.
The embassy and the Turkish Consulate-General in Nagoya have established bank accounts to accept relief-related donations.
