Hyogo Pref. Shop Preps for Hina Matsuri Festival

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Hina dolls placed in bamboo are lined up at a workshop in Kamigori, Hyogo Prefecture. Production of the dolls has reached its peak at the Matsui Kogeisha workshop ahead of the Hina Matsuri girls festival on March 3. Artisans dress the dolls in colorful kimono made from Yuzen washi paper and draw their faces using ink. Male and female pairs are then placed in about 20-centimeter-long bamboo tubes, which are locally sourced. The workshop operator plans to complete about 1,000 by the end of February.