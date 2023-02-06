- GENERAL NEWS
Visitors Tickled Pink to See Cherry Blossoms in Winter
16:34 JST, February 6, 2023
People take in a view of Atami zakura, a type of early blooming cherry blossom tree that has just reached its peak, while strolling along the Itogawa river in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture. The winter blooming variety, which is designated as the city’s tree, began blooming in early January, around the same time as an average year. On Sunday, many people walked along the river and took pictures of the blossoms while basking in the sunshine. The blossoms will be at their best for the next week or so, according to the city tourist association.
