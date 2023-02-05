- GENERAL NEWS
Colorful Peonies in Full Bloom at Ueno Park in Tokyo
14:32 JST, February 5, 2023
Peonies are in full bloom at Ueno Toshogu Peony Garden on the grounds of Ueno Park in Taito Ward, Tokyo. The garden is home to 160 plants from 40 varieties of peonies, including variegated red and white Shimanishiki and sweetly scented Okan. “It was lovely seeing the colorful peonies,” said a 71-year-old woman from Yanaizu, Fukushima Prefecture. The garden is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Feb. 23. Admission is ¥1,000 for junior high school students and older and free for elementary school students and younger.
