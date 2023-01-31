Can Eels Point Way to Lucky Year?

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Whitespotted conger eels peek out from tubes made to look like sushi rolls called ehomaki. Actual ehomaki, literally “lucky direction rolls,” are eaten while facing a compass point for good luck on Setsubun, which usually falls on Feb. 3. Sea eels such as these are sometimes used in the actual rolls, but luckily for the 24 eels in this tank, they are safe during a seasonal exhibit running through Feb. 5 at Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise.