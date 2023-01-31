- GENERAL NEWS
Firm to distribute pollen-detecting robots across Japan
10:15 JST, January 31, 2023
CHIBA — A weather forecasting company is preparing to distribute pollen-detecting robots across the nation from Chiba Prefecture.
Weathernews Inc.’s spherical “Pollen Robo” device measures 15 centimeters in diameter and has been designed to roughly resemble a human face. The robot detects pollen via a built-in sensor and will be installed at about 1,000 locations nationwide.
Eye-like lights installed in the device change to one of five different colors — white, blue, yellow, red or purple — depending on the amount of pollen each robot detects. The data are automatically uploaded to the company’s website and smartphone app.
According to the Chiba-based company, this year’s pollen count is expected to be higher than last year in the Kanto and Tokai regions and western Japan. In the Kanto region, cedar pollen is expected to begin spreading in early February and peak around late February, while Cypress pollen is predicted to start spreading in late March.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Skiers’ Smartphones Making Unnecessary Emergency Calls
-
German National Identified as Woman Who Died in Hokkaido Avalanche
-
Severest Cold Spell So Far This Season Forecast to Hit Japan
-
Heirs of former ‘Sunflowers’ owner sue for return of Van Gogh painting now in Tokyo
-
Woman in Hokkaido Avalanche Confirmed Dead
JN ACCESS RANKING