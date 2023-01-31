Four Finnish Men Missing while Backcountry Skiing in Niigata Pref.

The Japan News



Four Finnish men went missing while backcountry skiing on Mt. Maeyama in Myoko City, Niigata Prefecture, on Monday.

The Myoko Police Station was notified by the city’s ski resort at around 5:40 pm.

According to the police, the four men were in their 30s to 40s. They entered the mountain with two others, for a total of six people.

Two of them descended the mountain by a different route and contacted the ski resort.