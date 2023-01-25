Drivers Stranded on Shin-Meishin Expressway

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Trucks are at a standstill on the Shin-Meishin Expressway in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, on Wednesday.

Large numbers of vehicles are stuck on both sides of the Shin-Meishin Expressway near the border between Mie and Shiga prefectures due to heavy snowfall, according to the Central Nippon Expressway Co.

Tokyo-bound lanes between Kameyama-Nishi JCT and Yokkaichi JCT and lanes in the opposite direction between Yokkaichi JCT and Koka-Tsuchiyama IC have been closed due to snow since around 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Many vehicles were stuck on the sections, and company officials said they were distributing food, water and portable toilets to drivers.

According to the local fire department, one driver called in saying, “I am stuck in the traffic jam. I feel nauseous and sick.” The fire department said that emergency vehicles were on their way to the scene.