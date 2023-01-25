Eastern Japan City Reaps Rewards of Cheap Natural Gas

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A man gestures toward a gas well that pumps up water containing natural gas in the Chiba prefectural village of Chosei, adjacent to Mobara.

The cost of gas is soaring apace due to the hike in energy prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the weak yen.

In Mobara City and surrounding areas in Chiba Prefecture, however, the price of gas has remained unchanged for 10 years, sitting at around 60% of the prices in Tokyo and elsewhere, thanks to locally produced natural gas. Household gas bills are set to become even cheaper from February to October thanks to government subsidies to keep rates in check. Now, local governments in the area are trying to woo people to their municipalities by promoting the reasonable gas prices.

Surface bubbles

“Restaurants need lots of gas,” said Kaoru Suzuki, 50, who runs a Japanese-cuisine restaurant in Mobara. “I’m very grateful that the bills don’t rise.”

According to Otaki Gas Co., a Mobara-based gas company that supplies gas to about 170,000 households in and around the city, its gas has not changed in price since 2013.

A monthly gas bill for an average Mobara household is ¥5,310, which will fall by about ¥1,000 from February, when the subsidies kick in. Meanwhile, the average monthly bill for a household supplied by Tokyo Gas Co. was about ¥5,410 in December 2021 — about the same as Otaki Gas — but ¥7,630 for January. Even after applying the government subsidy from February, the Tokyo Gas figure will remain high at about ¥6,960.

Natural gas is a key factor in holding down gas bills. In the town of Mutsuzawa — adjacent to Mobara — variously sized bubbles can be observed floating on the surface of a river. “That’s natural gas bubbling up from the ground beneath,” said an Otaki Gas official.

Bubbles are seen on the surface of a river in the town of Mutsuzawa, Chiba Prefecture.

Minami-Kanto gas field

The gas bubbles emanate from a leak in the Minami-Kanto gas field that runs primarily beneath the Boso Peninsula, which spans most of Chiba Prefecture. The gas field contains methane dissolved in underground water. The field has about 368.5 billion cubic meters of potentially extractable gas — an amount capable of supporting natural gas consumption across the whole of Japan for three years.

To avoid ground subsidence, only about 400 million cubic meters of gas is extracted each year. Most of the gas is consumed locally. People in the area have been using the gas since the Meiji period (1867-1912), and many use the gas in their homes.

“While it may not be possible to extract large amounts of gas, it’s nevertheless significant that the area has a source of energy that can be produced and consumed locally,” said Tomochika Tokunaga, a professor at the University of Tokyo’s Graduate School of Frontier Sciences. “It’s important to think about how to use it effectively so it becomes an appealing feature of the area.”

Disaster response

Neighboring cities and towns are seeking ways to make the most of the locally extracted gas as a local energy source. The Michi-no-eki rest area facility in the town of Mutsuzawa uses the gas to generate electricity. When Typhoon No. 15 hit the area in 2019, the facility offered local residents free hot showers and cell phone battery charging, in effect serving as a town-based disaster response center.

“Having a cheap and stable supply of gas is a real plus point for Mobara,” said an official at the Mobara municipal government. “We’d like to beat the drum about our gas at events that promote relocation.”