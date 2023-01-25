  • GENERAL NEWS

ANA Cargo Plane Slips on Icy Surface at Narita Airport

An ANA cargo plane slipped due to icy surface conditions at Narita Airport on Wednesday.

An All Nippon Airways cargo plane slid while attempting to stop on the apron in the cargo area at Narita Airport on Wednesday morning. The aircraft touched to an equipment used to unload cargo.

No one was injured and other flights were not affected, according to ANA.

The cargo plane had arrived from Hong Kong. The area around the airport was clear at the time, but some of the paved surfaces were icy due to the cold wave.

