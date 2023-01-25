- GENERAL NEWS
ANA Cargo Plane Slips on Icy Surface at Narita Airport
12:27 JST, January 25, 2023
An All Nippon Airways cargo plane slid while attempting to stop on the apron in the cargo area at Narita Airport on Wednesday morning. The aircraft touched to an equipment used to unload cargo.
No one was injured and other flights were not affected, according to ANA.
The cargo plane had arrived from Hong Kong. The area around the airport was clear at the time, but some of the paved surfaces were icy due to the cold wave.
