Strongest Cold Wave of Season to Hit Tuesday

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo.

The Japanese archipelago is expected to experience the strongest cold wave of the season, starting Tuesday and continuing through Thursday, as the winter pressure pattern strengthens.

The Japan Meteorological Agency is forecasting heavy snowfall nationwide, particularly on the Sea of Japan side. Snow is also expected to accumulate on the Pacific side, between the plains of the Kyushu and Tokai regions.

According to the JMA, snowfall during the 24-hour period ending at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday is expected to reach 40 to 60 centimeters in the Tohoku region; 20 to 40 centimeters in the Hokuriku, Tokai, Kinki and Chugoku regions; and 10 to 20 centimeters in the Kanto, Koshin, Shikoku and northern Kyushu regions.

Following that, snowfall is expected to peak by 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, with 70 to 100 centimeters falling in the Hokuriku region and 60 to 80 centimeters in the Tohoku region. Southern Kyushu is also expected to see 10 to 20 centimeters of snow.