Kobe Apartment Fire Leaves 4 Dead, 4 in Critical Condition

Courtesy of Yomiuri Center (YC) Yanagiwara

Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at an apartment building in Hyogo Ward, Kobe.

KOBE — A fire broke out in an apartment building in Hyogo Ward, Kobe, early Sunday morning, leaving four men dead and four other men in critical condition.

According to the Kobe City Fire Department, a male resident called emergency services at around 1:40 a.m. Sunday to report plumes of black smoke drifting out of the windows of a three-story apartment building in the ward.

The blaze was extinguished about three hours after it erupted, but it burned about 60 square meters of the first and second floors that make up 300 square meters of the building.

The bodies of four adult males were found on the first floor.

Four other men aged between 40 and 79 were taken to the hospital in critical condition with injuries such as burns to their throats.

The building has 31 units and is located in a residential area about 700 meters south of JR Kobe Station.