China to partially lift ban on overseas group travel

China Daily via Reuters

Travellers wait for their trains at Hangzhou East railway station during the Spring Festival travel rush ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China, on Friday.

The Chinese government announced Friday that it will partially lift a ban on group travel by visitors from overseas from Feb. 6.

Group tours, which have been suspended for almost three years, will be available for travelers from about 20 countries, including Thailand and Russia. But Japan and South Korea, where China has suspended visa issuing operations, are excluded.