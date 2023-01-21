- GENERAL NEWS
China to partially lift ban on overseas group travel
14:42 JST, January 21, 2023
The Chinese government announced Friday that it will partially lift a ban on group travel by visitors from overseas from Feb. 6.
Group tours, which have been suspended for almost three years, will be available for travelers from about 20 countries, including Thailand and Russia. But Japan and South Korea, where China has suspended visa issuing operations, are excluded.
