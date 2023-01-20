Stranded JCG Vessel Arrives at Niigata City Port

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Japan Coast Guard vessel Echigo is seen at a port in Niigata City on Friday.

The Japan Coast Guard vessel that ran aground on Wednesday off the coast of Kashiwazaki, Niigata Prefecture, was towed into a Niigata City port on Friday.

The large vessel, Echigo, belongs to the regional coast guard office in Niigata City.

The JCG said the 33 crew members are in good health and will be questioned about the accident.

Emergency repairs to the vessel will be made at the port.