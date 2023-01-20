- GENERAL NEWS
Stranded JCG Vessel Arrives at Niigata City Port
16:55 JST, January 20, 2023
The Japan Coast Guard vessel that ran aground on Wednesday off the coast of Kashiwazaki, Niigata Prefecture, was towed into a Niigata City port on Friday.
The large vessel, Echigo, belongs to the regional coast guard office in Niigata City.
The JCG said the 33 crew members are in good health and will be questioned about the accident.
Emergency repairs to the vessel will be made at the port.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Suspect sent to prosecutors in case of triple murder in Japan
-
Japan police believe suspect was likely bent on murder
-
Firefighters battle Tokyo factory blaze all day long
-
Tokyo advertising company expresses shock over employee’s murder
-
Award-winning pianists Kyohei Sorita and Aimi Kobayashi announce marriage, pregnancy
JN ACCESS RANKING