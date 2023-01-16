- GENERAL NEWS
Fire in Roppongi Building, 2 Men Injured
13:12 JST, January 16, 2023
Two people were injured in a fire that broke out in a seven-story building in the Roppongi district of Tokyo on Monday morning, the police said.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the fire destroyed about 25 square meters on the second floor of the building, and two men in their 40s and 50s were taken to the hospital. Neither is said to be in life-threatening condition.
According to a police source, the two men are employees of a real estate company, and they said that they were in the process of degassing a spray can in a room on the second floor.
The site is located in a corner lined with buildings about 200 meters southwest of Tokyo Metro Roppongi-itchome Station.
