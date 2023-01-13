Sperm Whale Confirmed Dead in Osaka Bay

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A whale is seen at the Yodogawa River estuary in Osaka on Monday morning.

OSAKA — A likely young sperm whale that strayed into the Yodogawa River estuary in Osaka Bay on Monday was confirmed dead Friday, according to the Osaka city government. The whale, dubbed by some as “Yodo-chan,” is estimated to be about 8 meters long.

The young whale was still moving its tail fin and blowing air immediately after it was found on Monday morning. However, it stopped moving after Wednesday evening.