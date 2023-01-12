New Year’s goldfish market held in Aichi Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Some of the most beautiful and colorful fish in Japan are seen in all their glory at this year’s first goldfish auction in Yatomi, Aichi Prefecture.

The event took place at an aquarium fish market, where about 230,000 goldfish in red, black, orange and other colors have been put into wooden fillet boxes, which are then placed in onsite ponds to float.

About 40 dealers auctioned off the goldfish on Wednesday. The highest bid was ¥10,000 for a Sarasawakin, a species which has a distinctive red-and-white pattern.

Aichi Prefecture is known for being one of the biggest goldfish production centers in the country.