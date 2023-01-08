The first business day of the year begins for geisha and maiko

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Geisha and maiko dressed in formal black crested kimono and wearing ears of rice hairpins cheerfully greet each other before a ceremony to mark their first business day of the year on Saturday in Higashiyama Ward, Kyoto. About 90 geisha and maiko from the Gion Kobu district — one of Kyoto’s five hanamachi geisha districts — gathered at the ceremony at which living national treasure Yachiyo Inoue V, the Iemoto grand master of the Inoue school of kyomai dance performed a dance. A ceremony was also held in the Miyagawacho, Pontocho and Gion Higashi districts.