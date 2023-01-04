  • GENERAL NEWS

Crack found in Kodama shinkansen train window at Okayama; trains delayed

14:24 JST, January 4, 2023

A crack detected in a window of a Kodama-836 Sanyo Shinkansen bullet train is causing operational delays.

A conductor detected the crack in the crew-room window at around 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, when the train was stopped at Okayama Station.

The train set out from Shin-Iwakuni and was bound for Shin-Osaka, but passengers were asked to disembark at Okayama Station and services between Okayama and Shin-Osaka stations were cancelled.

The train was scheduled to make a return journey as Kodama-845, but its operation between Shin-Osaka and Okayama stations was also cancelled.

Four other bullet train operations were delayed, affecting approximately 2,200 passengers, according to West Japan Railway Co.

