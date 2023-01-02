Award-winning pianists Kyohei Sorita and Aimi Kobayashi announce marriage, pregnancy

Yomiuri Shimbun file photos

Left: Kyohei Sorita

Right: Aimi Kobayashi

Popular pianists Kyohei Sorita and Aimi Kobayashi have married and are expecting a child, the two announced on their respective Twitter accounts.

“We are happy to share with you our exciting news that we, Aimi Kobayashi and Kyohei Sorita, recently got married and are expecting a baby later in the year,” the two posted Sunday in English.

The Japanese version of their statement also said, “We want to support each other as we both apply ourselves even more as musicians from now on.”

Sorita, 28, and Kobayashi, 27, have known each other since childhood. In the autumn of 2021, they appeared in the 18th International Fryderyk Chopin Competition, at which Sorita placed second and Kobayashi was fourth.