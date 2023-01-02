2 bodies found at landslide site in Yamagata Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The site of a landslide is seen in Tsuruoka, Yamagata Prefecture, on Monday morning.

TSURUOKA, Yamagata — Two bodies were found in soil and sand at the site of a landslide in Tsuruoka, Yamagata Prefecture, on Monday morning, the police and local authorities said.

A man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s who live in a house that had collapsed in the landslide are missing.

The Yamagata prefectural police are working quickly to identify the two bodies.

The landslide occurred in the early hours on Saturday, and about 10 houses and offices were swept away.