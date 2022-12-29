Made with love and hope

The Yomiuri Shimbun

HIRAIZUMI, Iwate — A large shimenawa straw rope is hung at the gate of Motsuji temple in Hiraizumi, Iwate Prefecture, on Wednesday to welcome people who will make their first prayers of 2023. The sacred rope is about 6 meters long, 45 centimeters in diameter at its thickest point, and weighs about 50 kilograms. Such ropes are made by local farmers and other people, and donated to Motsuji and 12 other temples and shrines in Hiraizumi and Oshu City every year.