Heavy snow causes Hokkaido blackouts, Nagoya train delays

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A person walks in front of Nagoya Station in Nagoya on Saturday amid the first snowfall of the season for the city.

Heavy snow from a wintry low-pressure system caused power outages in Hokkaido and train delays in the Tokai region on Saturday.

The storm caused a transmission tower to collapse in Monbetsu in Hokkaido’s Okhotsk region on Friday, temporarily cutting power for up to 24,000 homes in the region, including the entire city of Monbetsu.

In response to Hokkaido’s request for disaster relief, about 20 members of the Ground Self-Defense Force stationed in Camp Engaru helped provide relief at a shelter set up in the city, lending out stoves and other items.

Nagoya meanwhile observed its first snowfall of the season early Saturday morning. 10 centimeters of snow had accumulated as of 9 a.m., according to the Nagoya Local Meteorological Observatory.

People walked carefully in front of Nagoya Station, making sure of their footing as the went. The snow disrupted transit in the city, with delays on some JR and Meitetsu Nagoya Railroad lines and the Nagoya Expressway closing all lanes to traffic.