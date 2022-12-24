Santas help clean up Tokyo’s Marunouchi district

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People who work in Tokyo’s Marunouchi district pose for a photo during a cleanup event near Tokyo Station on Friday.

Clad in Santa Claus costumes, about 200 people working nearby Tokyo Station took part in a cleanup event on Friday evening in the station’s vicinity, where festive lights have been strung up for the holiday season.

The participants picked up cigarette butts and other bits of litter piece by piece with tongs and put them into trash bags, while also waving to passersby and readily agreeing to requests for photos.

“I had fun cleaning up the streets while bringing some joy to passersby,” said a 39-year-old employee of Sohgo Security Services Co. “I feel as if my heart has also been made clean.”