Kochi City records 14 cm snowfall, its largest ever

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Harimaya Bridge, famous sightseeing spot, covered with snow on Friday morning

Kochi City observed 14-centimeter snowfall on Friday, the largest it has ever recorded. The city is located on the Pacific side of the Shikoku region and is known for its warm climate. However, due to a strong winter pressure pattern which brought heavy snowfall to Hokkaido, Hokuriku and other regions, it experienced record-breaking levels of snow.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, snow that fell for 12 hours until 9:00 a.m. reached 62 centimeters in Engaru, Hokkaido; 35 centimeters in Takaoka, Toyama Prefecture; and 21 centimeters in Kanazawa.

Strong cold air is expected to move in through Saturday, with heavy snowfall to continue in various areas, especially in and around the Sea of Japan.