  • GENERAL NEWS

Have a healthy New Year with Japanese spring herbs

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Workers prepare pots of lucky spring herbs in Edogawa Ward, Tokyo.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:36 JST, December 16, 2022

Pots of seven spring herbs thought to bring good luck when eaten at New Year’s are prepared at Ueshige Noen farm in Edogawa Ward, Tokyo. The farm has been selling these ornamental pots planted with Japanese parsley, shepherd’s purse and other herbs since around 1980. This year, it plans to ship about 2,000 pots throughout the country.

Related

Recommend

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING