- GENERAL NEWS
Tokyo stargazers see Geminids shower at its peak
15:04 JST, December 15, 2022
A meteor from the Geminids shower is seen above Tokyo Skytree at about 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. This photograph was taken from a riverbank in Taito Ward, Tokyo, where amateur photographers and passersby were able to see about 10 meteors per hour with the naked eye. The shower was at its peak from Wednesday evening to early Thursday morning; meteors can still likely be seen until around Dec. 20, but they will be fewer in number.
