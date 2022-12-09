- GENERAL NEWS
1,000 extra welfare officers proposed to help tackle child abuse
15:24 JST, December 9, 2022
The government aims to increase the number of child welfare officers by the end of fiscal 2024, as part of a comprehensive plan seen by The Yomiuri Shimbun to tackle child abuse.
Authorities are planning to increase the number of officers at child consultation centers by around 1,060 to help stem the rising number of cases. Incidents of abuse against children of religious group members are also being considered, amid ongoing concerns related to the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, widely known as the Unification Church.
Many children have suffered psychological abuse as a result of being forced to engage in religious activities. Therefore, the government is planning to add an additional 950 child psychologists by fiscal 2026.
Decisions on the proposals will be made at a meeting of relevant ministries and agencies scheduled to be held before the year-end. The plans will be implemented from fiscal 2023 through 2026.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks Japan’s Kanto region
-
Service suspended on 2 lines as train partly derails in Tokyo
-
Godzilla movie director Kazuki Omori dies
-
Tokyo hopes new subway line will boost global competitiveness
-
Metropolitan government to construct new subway line in Tokyo, eying launch in 2040s
JN ACCESS RANKING