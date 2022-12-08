- GENERAL NEWS
Winter buds: Women make hanamochi decorations at a workshop in Takayama, Gifu Pref.
13:40 JST, December 8, 2022
Women make hanamochi (flower mochi) decorations at a workshop in Takayama, Gifu Prefecture, ahead of the New Year holiday season. The decorations are made by rolling white and pink balls of pounded glutinous rice around branches. In the Hida region of the prefecture, the auspicious New Year ornaments traditionally adorn entrance halls and tokonoma alcoves, among other parts of the home.
