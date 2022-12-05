Kyoto craftspeople turning out spinning tops for New Year

The Yomiuri Shimbun



A spinning top maker in Kyoto puts the finishing touches on a colorful kyokoma piece by carefully wrapping a cotton strip around its core. Known as a good-luck charm for the New Year’s holiday as it is believed to make things “turn out OK,” the traditional Kyoto craft experiences peak production at this time of year. “Society is recovering from the rut of the pandemic. I hope things will turn around for the better next year,” said Yoshiyuki Nakamura, a craftsman at Jakkyu studio in Kyoto.