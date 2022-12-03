- GENERAL NEWS
Sota Fujii successfully defends Ryuo title
18:56 JST, December 3, 2022
Ryuo titleholder Sota Fujii successfully defended the title for the first time, defeating eighth-dan Akihito Hirose in the sixth match of the Ryuo shogi tournament held in Ibusuki, Kagoshima Prefecture, on Saturday.
Fujii closed out the victory with a 4-2 win in the best-of-seven series at the 35th Ryuo shogi tournament, the most prestigious of all eight major shogi titles.
“It was a tough series,” Fujii said. “I’m relieved that I managed to produce a result.”
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING