Sota Fujii successfully defends Ryuo title

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Sota Fujii is seen during Saturday’ match aganst Akihito Hirose in the Ryuo shogi tournament in Ibusuki, Kagoshima Prefecture.

Ryuo titleholder Sota Fujii successfully defended the title for the first time, defeating eighth-dan Akihito Hirose in the sixth match of the Ryuo shogi tournament held in Ibusuki, Kagoshima Prefecture, on Saturday.

Fujii closed out the victory with a 4-2 win in the best-of-seven series at the 35th Ryuo shogi tournament, the most prestigious of all eight major shogi titles.

“It was a tough series,” Fujii said. “I’m relieved that I managed to produce a result.”