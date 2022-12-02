Artificial pond reflects Himeji Castle ahead of World Heritage anniversary

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A reflection of the illuminated Himeji Castle keep is seen on the surface of an artificial pool at the castle’s Sannomaru Square in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, on Wednesday.

An artificial pond reflects the illuminated keep of Himeji Castle in Hyogo Prefecture on Wednesday. Next year marks the 30th anniversary of the castle’s inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage list. A 10-day event linked to the upcoming milestone starts Friday. Some 60,000 LED light bulbs have installed around the pond, which is based on the design of a pond that was on the grounds of the castle during the Edo period (1603-1867). “I hope people will appreciate the beautiful sight,” said an official of the Himeji municipal government.