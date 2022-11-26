Blowing in sea breeze, flavor is condensed

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Daikon radishes are hanged and dried in the sun and wind at the Miura coast in Miura, Kanagawa Prefecture, a winter tradition of this region.

Daikon lined up like white curtains dry in the sunshine and breeze blowing in from the sea on the Miura coast in Miura, Kanagawa Prefecture, a winter tradition in the area.

“Drying [daikon] in the sun is a characteristic of this season,” said a worker at Yamaju farm. “I want consumers to enjoy the concentrated umami flavor and texture of sun-dried daikon.”

Daikon radishes will be sun-dried for about a week and then pickled in barrel for 10 days or so. Then, they will be processed into “takuan” pickles and other products and shipped to the market.