Donations under ‘mind control’ unlikely to banned

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The government is unlikely to include a ban on donations made under “mind control” in a proposed new law to help victims of the religious group known as the Unification Church, it was learned Thursday.

Instead, the government and the ruling camp of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito plan to include in the legislation to set up the new law a provision requiring religious and other corporations to take care not to solicit donations in certain situations.

LDP Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi explained the plan in a meeting of top secretaries at six ruling and opposition parties.

In the opposition side, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) seek a ban on donations made under the influence of brainwashing, also known as mind control.

But Motegi said that it is difficult to judge the state of mind of an individual, rejecting the two parties’ demand.

The planned provision would ask corporations not to force individuals into a situation making it difficult for them to make appropriate decisions or create a situation making it difficult for individuals and their families to maintain their livelihood due to donations, Motegi also said.

The provision would make creating these situations illegal activities, therefore opening the way for individuals and families to get back donated assets through lawsuits, he added.

Motegi also said that the envisaged new law will include a ban on demands for donations of funds procured through the sale of assets for business operations needed to maintain livelihood.

Also planned is a provision to review the new law in three years.