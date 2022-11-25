World’s oldest koala dies at 25

Courtesy of Awaji Farm Park England Hill

Midori

KOBE (Jiji Press) — The Hyogo prefectural government said Thursday that Midori, who had been recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest koala, has died. She was 25 years old.

The age of the koala at Awaji Farm Park England Hill in the city of Minami-Awaji is the human equivalent to over 120 years old, experts said.

According to the park, an employee found her dead in the exhibition room Wednesday morning.

She began to lose her appetite in the middle of this month and crouched down Tuesday after falling from a tree, park officials said.

Midori apparently died of old age.

Born in Western Australia, she was donated in 2003 to mark the 20th anniversary of sisterhood between Hyogo and the Australian state.