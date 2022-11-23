- GENERAL NEWS
Aichi Pref. park awash in pink cherry blossoms and fall foliage
14:16 JST, November 23, 2022
Shikizakura cherry trees, which bloom in spring and fall, blossom in Senmi Shikizakura-no-Sato park in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture. In autumn, the park’s about 1,200 cherry trees flower in pink side by side with the bright red foliage of maple trees, offering visitors a rare spectacle. “The contrast between the blue sky, autumn leaves and cherry blossoms is wonderful,” said a man from Toyota visiting with his family. “I took some good photos.” According to the Obara Tourism Association, the best time to view the blossoms will be through the end of the month.
