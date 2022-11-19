- GENERAL NEWS
Next-generation tram derails during trial run
12:12 JST, November 19, 2022
UTSUNOMIYA – A next-generation light rail transit (LRT) tram derailed during a test run Saturday near the east exit of JR Utsunomiya Station in Utsunomiya.
None of the about 15 people on board the three-car tram were injured.
According to the Utsunomiya city government, the wheels of the lead car and part of the second car came off the rails while traveling along a curved section of track.
The LRT system is scheduled to start operation in August next year. The city is investigating the cause of the accident.
