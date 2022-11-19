Next-generation tram derails during trial run

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Staff work to restore a derailed LRT tram in Utsunomiya on Saturday morning.

UTSUNOMIYA – A next-generation light rail transit (LRT) tram derailed during a test run Saturday near the east exit of JR Utsunomiya Station in Utsunomiya.

None of the about 15 people on board the three-car tram were injured.

According to the Utsunomiya city government, the wheels of the lead car and part of the second car came off the rails while traveling along a curved section of track.

The LRT system is scheduled to start operation in August next year. The city is investigating the cause of the accident.