  • GENERAL NEWS

Next-generation tram derails during trial run

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Staff work to restore a derailed LRT tram in Utsunomiya on Saturday morning.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:12 JST, November 19, 2022

UTSUNOMIYA – A next-generation light rail transit (LRT) tram derailed during a test run Saturday near the east exit of JR Utsunomiya Station in Utsunomiya.

None of the about 15 people on board the three-car tram were injured.

According to the Utsunomiya city government, the wheels of the lead car and part of the second car came off the rails while traveling along a curved section of track.

The LRT system is scheduled to start operation in August next year. The city is investigating the cause of the accident.

Related

Recommend

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING