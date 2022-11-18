- GENERAL NEWS
Giant panda Xiang Xiang expected to be returned to China early next year
16:50 JST, November 18, 2022
Xiang Xiang, the popular female giant panda kept at Ueno Zoo in Taito Ward, Tokyo, is likely to be sent back to China in February or March next year, according to sources.
The Tokyo metropolitan government is reportedly in talks over the issue with Chinese authorities.
Five-year-old Xiang Xiang is the offspring of Ri Ri and Shin Shin, giant pandas that were previously loaned from China. Shin Shin also gave birth to Xiang Xiang’s younger twin siblings, male cub Xiao Xiao and female cub Lei Lei, at the zoo in June last year. Originally, Xiang Xiang was scheduled to be returned to China by June 2019, based on an agreement with the country. Yet the handover was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, among other factors.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- South Korea expedites efforts to establish Iron Dome-style air defense system
- Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks Japan’s Kanto region
- Kishida stresses importance of rule of law at ASEAN+3
- Tokyu Hands becomes just “Hands,” with logo to match
- Govt designates missile attack evacuation sites, but few know where they are