Yuzu harvest season comes to Tochigi Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yuzu citrus fruit is harvested in Motegi, Tochigi Prefecture.

Yuzu citrus fruit is harvested in Motegi, Tochigi Prefecture. Yuzu farmer Fukusaburo Ishikawa, 80, who manages about 300 yuzu trees in the city’s Motokozawa district with his wife and others, has been plucking and clipping off yuzu without stop. His orchard features the large Omiyuzu variety, about 8 centimeters in diameter, and the Tadanishiki variety, which has few seeds. According to Ishikawa, the yuzu harvest peaks in late November. “There was no damage from typhoons this year, so their smell, color and sheen are better than usual. Yuzu can be used in many ways, such as to garnish hot pots, or for dressings or yuzu miso pastes,” he said.