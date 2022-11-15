4-year-old boy falls to his death after accidentally locking mother out of apartment

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The apartment from which the boy is believed to have fallen is seen in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture, on Monday.

Hachinohe, AOMORI — A 4-year-old boy was found Sunday on the ground outside a municipal housing complex in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture. His mother and a police officer found him, and the prefectural police believe he fell from the balcony of the 10th-floor apartment of the complex, where he lived.

The boy hit his head hard and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The mother said that her child had locked the front door while she was taking out the trash, and she could not reenter. The police believe that the boy fell while his mother was out.

The mother is in her 40s and lives alone with the boy, according to the press release from the police. She went to take the garbage out while the boy was sleeping, and when she returned, she could not open the door. It is believed that the boy woke up while she was out and accidentally locked the door. The mother did not have her keys or cell phone with her. After failing to get him to unlock the door despite giving instructions, she called a nearby police box for help.

Although the balcony fence, at 1.24 meters high, was taller than the boy, who was 1.1 meters tall, there was a 45-centimeter-high pipe chair nearby, which had been used indoors. The prefectural police believe that the boy took the chair to the balcony, climbed up on it, leaned over the balcony, and eventually fell.