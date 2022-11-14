- GENERAL NEWS
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks Japan’s Kanto region
17:23 JST, November 14, 2022
An earthquake with estimated magnitude of 6.1 occurred at a depth of about 350 kilometers off the coast of Mie Prefecture around 5:09 p.m. Monday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
No tsunami is feared following the earthquake, agency officials said.
The quake measured 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in some parts of Fukushima and Ibaraki prefectures.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- South Korea expedites efforts to establish Iron Dome-style air defense system
- Tokyo: Train station to get Harry Potter makeover
- Kei Komuro passes N.Y. bar exam on his 3rd attempt
- Tokyu Hands becomes just “Hands,” with logo to match
- Govt designates missile attack evacuation sites, but few know where they are