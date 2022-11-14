Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks Japan’s Kanto region

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency

An earthquake with estimated magnitude of 6.1 occurred at a depth of about 350 kilometers off the coast of Mie Prefecture around 5:09 p.m. Monday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

No tsunami is feared following the earthquake, agency officials said.

The quake measured 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in some parts of Fukushima and Ibaraki prefectures.