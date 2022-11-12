- GENERAL NEWS
World’s most illuminated Christmas tree unveiled at USJ
14:10 JST, November 12, 2022
A Christmas tree is illuminated with 612,000 lights, the world’s largest number for a single tree, at Universal Studios Japan in Konohana Ward, Osaka City. The 30-meter-high Christmas tree was unveiled Thursday after a two-year hiatus caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The theme park’s giant Christmas tree broke the Guinness World Record for most lights for nine consecutive years starting in 2011. This year, the number of lights marked a new record with about 20,000 more than three years ago. The tree will be lit up after sunset every day through Jan. 9.
