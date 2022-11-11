- GENERAL NEWS
Govt. sources: Japanese man fighting in Ukraine dies
10:31 JST, November 11, 2022
Japanese man in his 20s who was participating in Ukraine’s war against the invading Russian forces died in Ukraine Wednesday, Japanese government sources said Friday. The Ukraine government confirmed his death to the Japanese Embassy in Ukraine on Thursday, according to sources.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- South Korea expedites efforts to establish Iron Dome-style air defense system
- Authorities name North Korea hacker group, warn of attacks on Japanese crypto assets
- Tokyo to resume Go To Eat campaign on Oct. 26
- Tokyo: Train station to get Harry Potter makeover
- Tokyu Hands becomes just “Hands,” with logo to match