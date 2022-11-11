  • GENERAL NEWS

Govt. sources: Japanese man fighting in Ukraine dies

Ukrainian national flag

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:31 JST, November 11, 2022

Japanese man in his 20s who was participating in Ukraine’s war against the invading Russian forces died in Ukraine Wednesday, Japanese government sources said Friday. The Ukraine government confirmed his death to the Japanese Embassy in Ukraine on Thursday, according to sources.

Related

Recommend

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING