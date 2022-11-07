These creatures are stirring — and one is a mouse

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Mickey Mouse, dressed for Christmas, rides a float with other Disney characters at a Monday press preview of a parade that will run from Tuesday through Christmas at Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture. Curtailed during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Christmas parade is coming back at full scale — including a 15-meter-tall Christmas tree — for the first time since 2019.