Ueno park hosts illumination event

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Illuminated jets of water tower above visitors during the 2022 So-Ene Akari Park illumination event at Ueno Park in Taito Ward, Tokyo. Conceived by lighting designer Motoko Ishii, the illumination is powered by wind energy and features LEDs, which require less power than conventional light bulbs. Launched in 2013, the event aims to spread awareness of sustainable energy sources. “We urgently need to work on decarbonizing as there are clear signs that climate change is happening,” Ishii, 84, said at the lighting ceremony on Wednesday, the first day of the event. “To protect Japan’s beautiful natural environment, I hope people will be more conscious about how they use energy,“ she said. Visitors can see the illuminations free of charge from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, the last day of the event.