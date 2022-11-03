Otter relief: Sagamihara’s goodwill ambassador found safe in Hachioji
13:14 JST, November 3, 2022
An escaped otter that serves as a goodwill ambassador for Sagamihara in Kanagawa Prefecture has been found in neighboring Hachioji, Tokyo.
The owner had reported the disappearance to the police.
Aty, a 3-year-old male small-clawed otter, escaped on Sunday and was spotted the following day in a river by a worker repairing a bridge in Hachioji, according to the police and other authorities.
The worker tried to catch Aty, but the intrepid otter managed to flee to a nearby warehouse. The otter was caught about three hours later by police officers who had been dispatched to the scene.
Aty, who stars in videos on a popular YouTube channel that has more than 780,000 subscribers, has been Sagamihara’s goodwill ambassador since March 2021.
